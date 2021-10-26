Episode 76: Video Game Industry Vet Jeff Strain Explains Why He Launched His New Studio in New Orleans
Jeff Strain is a video game programmer whose new studio, Possibility Space, is headquartered in downtown New Orleans. An icon in the industry, Strain is the founder of Undead Labs, which makes the State of Decay video game series; and co-founder of ArenaNet, makers of the Guild Wars online role-playing game. In this week’s episode, Strain explains why he decided to launch his new studio in the Crescent City.