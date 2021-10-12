Episode 74: Jack Jensen – Port NOLA’s St. Bernard Facility Will Benefit the Parish, City and Region
This week’s podcast features Jack Jensen Jr., founder of TCI Trucking and Warehousing. As a member of the board of commissioners of the Port of New Orleans, Jensen is enthusiastic about the Port’s plans for a new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish. He talks about why he believes the Violet terminal will be beneficial to the parish, the city and the region — and what New Orleans needs to do to keep pace with other Gulf Coast port cities.
Bio
Jack Jensen Jr. is the founder of Transportation Consultants Inc., a large independent trucking and warehousing company based in New Orleans. He is a graduate of Holy Cross High School and the University of New Orleans, and he has more than 40 years of experience in transportation and logistics. He is proud to have invested more than $70 million in industrial property in New Orleans. He has served on the boards of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Covenant House and Holy Cross. He has assisted with Catholic Charities of New Orleans, Bridge House, Desire NOLA, and the Save Our Lake Foundation. He was recognized as Young Leadership Council’s 2009 Role Model of the Year, and as an Honorary Life Member of the International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers of New Orleans. He and his wife, Cindy, have seven children, six of whom assist with managing the family businesses.