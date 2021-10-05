Episode 73: Hollywood South on the Rise – Will that change now?
New Orleans is once again a hotbed for filming: just in the first three quarters of 2021 the industry has brought $753 million into the city. In this week’s episdoe, Carroll Morton, director of Film New Orleans, shares her thoughts on the future (including the threatened IATSE strike and tax credit battles) along with details on how easy it is to break into the industry and start a new career.
Carroll Morton has served as the director of the City of New Orleans Film Office since 2018. As a 2008 graduate of Tulane University, she began working in the Film Office in 2009 as an intern and later as deputy director. During Morton’s tenure in the Film Office, she established the city’s first film industry workforce training program to expand the city’s growing film industry workforce; advised the city on film legislation; established the city’s film policies and protocols; enhanced film data tracking; and partners with economic development organizations to attract film business investment to the city. The Film Office issues all film permits and manages the community impact of filming. As a New Orleans native, Morton is passionate about expanding the local industry as it aligns with the city’s historic cultural industries.