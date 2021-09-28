Episode 72: Levelset Sale Sets Record
This week’s Biz Talks podcast features native New Orleanian Scott Wolfe, a lawyer and entrepreneur who founded the New Orleans-based technology startup Levelset in 2012 to make payments less stressful for contractors and suppliers in the construction industry. The company is headquartered in the Lower Garden District and has nearly 300 employees worldwide. News broke last week that California-based software company Procore will purchase Levelset for roughly $500 million in the fourth quarter of this year. It’s the largest ever VC-backed tech acquisition in Louisiana. In this episode, Wolfe will talk about how the deal came together, despite the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, and what it means for the New Orleans tech community.
about
Scott Wolfe Jr. – CEO of Levelset
Bothered as a lawyer at the unfairness for the little guys, Scott founded Levelset to even the $1 trillion construction playing field. He’s on a mission to make payments less stressful for contractors and suppliers across the globe, empowering contractors to always get what they earn. Headquartered in New Orleans, with over $47 million in venture capital raised, Levelset now has more than 300 employees and is used by thousands of contractors and suppliers nationwide to make payments easier, faster, and less stressful on billions in contract value each year.