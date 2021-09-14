Episode 70: JEDCO CEO Talks About the Storm’s Effects on Jefferson Parish Businesses

Rich Collins,

In this week’s episode, Jerry Bologna talks about the challenges business owners have faced because of Hurricane Ida. Bologna is president and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, an independent arm of parish government that works to support businesses in the area. Since Aug. 29, JEDCO has been providing resources and information to help the business community recover from the storm’s effects.

Categories: Biz Talks