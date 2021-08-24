Episode 69: COVID-19 Legal Questions

Click To Listen:

about our cohosts

Kimberley Singletary

Managing Editor, Biz New Orleans

Award-winning writer and editor Kim Singletary is a Southern California transplant (by way of Canada, Washington, Colorado and Nebraska) who has finally found her perfect home in the land of beignets, zydeco and zero chance of shoveling snow. Her career has included communications work in the performing arts and nonprofit sectors, as well as serving as a writer and editor for a variety of regional and national magazines. In addition to contributing to the New Orleans Advocate/Times Picayune, Kim has served as the managing editor of Biz New Orleans magazine since its launch in 2014, where she has led Louisiana's only business magazine to receive multiple national recognitions. She currently lives in Uptown with her husband, young daughter, two cats and one very sassy fish. You can reach Kim at (504) 830-7260 or kimberley@bizneworleans.com.

Rich Collins

Associate News Editor, BizNewOrleans.com

Rich Collins is an Emmy Award-winning writer, musician and actor known for the Disney Channel TV series “Imagination Movers.” Rich is the former managing editor of Gambit Weekly newspaper and former president of the Press Club of New Orleans. Rich's music has been used on “Ellen,” “Good Morning America,” “Wipeout” and other shows. He has performed live on “The View,” “LIVE with Regis and Kelly” and “Good Morning America.” He developed and taught a songwriting curriculum at Loyola University New Orleans. He performs at locations throughout New Orleans including at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Raised in the Washington, D.C. area and educated at the Catholic University of America, Rich moved to New Orleans in the 1990s and lives here with his wife (a local) and five children. You can reach Rich at (504) 830-7257 or rich@bizneworleans.com.