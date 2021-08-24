Episode 69: COVID-19 Legal Questions
In this week’s episode, labor and employment attorney Michelle D. Craig of Transcendent Law Firm shares the top questions and concerns she’s hearing from local nonprofits, schools and businesses when it comes to vaccinations and masks and offers up some guidance in the midst of an ever-changing and uncertain legal landscape.
about
Michelle D. Craig is managing attorney of Transcendent Law Group. She has over 19 years of law firm experience, and in her practice she facilitates effective negotiations, mediations and resolutions of legal matters for small to large companies in the areas of litigation, labor and employment, economic development, business transactions and education. She became the first African-American female partner at the New Orleans Office of an Am 200 Regional law firm before starting her own firm in 2014. Craig also serves as the outside general counsel for many companies, charter schools and universities, where she provides labor and employment advice, proactive management, human resources guidance, day-to-day counseling, and business and litigation advice. In addition to her legal work, she is very active in the New Orleans community. Craig is the former chair of the Civil Service Commission and past president of the board of the Downtown Development District.