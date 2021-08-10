Episode 67: A Convo With the New President of Entergy New Orleans

Deanna Rodriguez became the new president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans just three months ago. Who is she? What are her big goals? What does she have to say about the company’s recent controversies and this fall’s proposed rate hike? Hear it all on this week’s episode of Biz Talks.

about

Deanna Rodriguez is president and chief executive officer of Entergy New Orleans, LLC, where she oversees the company’s electric distribution system, safety, financial performance, customer service, resource planning, economic development, charitable contributions, employee development, and regulatory and governmental affairs.

Rodriguez, a 27-year veteran of Entergy, previously served a vice president of regulatory and public affairs at Entergy Texas, Inc. Prior to that, she was vice president of regulatory affairs for Entergy New Orleans, where she worked closely with the New Orleans City Council to launch the first Energy Smart program. The comprehensive energy efficiency plan was developed in collaboration with the New Orleans City Council and continues assisting customers today.

She also served as director of external affairs for Entergy Corporation, where she coordinated post-Hurricane Katrina funding efforts, which resulted in more than $200 million in community development block grant funding for Entergy’s Louisiana, Mississippi and New Orleans operating companies.

From 1999 to 2003, as vice president of corporate contributions, Rodriguez oversaw the creation of the Entergy Charitable Foundation and the company’s employee volunteer program, Community Connectors.

Rodriguez holds a master’s degree in public affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin.

Entergy New Orleans provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers. Entergy New Orleans is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.