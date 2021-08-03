Episode 66: Get Vaccinated!
The delta variant of the coronavirus is is spreading most quickly in places with low vaccination rates. Dr. Stacy Greene of DePaul Community Health Centers has a simple message for those who want to stay safe and for life to return to normal.
about
Dr. Stacy Greene graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Chemistry Pre-med. After graduating from Xavier, he earned his Medical Degree from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He later performed his Internal Medicine Residency at Tulane University Health Sciences Center. Out of hundreds of various medical residents, Dr. Greene was honored with the prestigious Intern of the Year award at Charity Hospital of New Orleans. Dr. Greene specializes in Infectious Diseases and he received this specialized training at the LSU Health Sciences Center. He has led statewide initiatives in Louisiana for prevention and treatment of HIV and has helped coordinate treatment programs for Hepatitis C throughout Louisiana. Dr. Greene was recognized by New Orleans City Business Magazine in 2017 as a Health Care Hero for these efforts. He currently serves on the Mayor’s HIV Fast Track City Committee to help lower the rates of HIV in New Orleans. Dr. Greene serves as the Infectious Disease Lead for DePaul Community Health Centers.