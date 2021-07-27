Episode 65: STEM NOLA Goes Global
Could New Orleans become known as the place to be for STEM education? Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of the nonprofit STEM NOLA, thinks so. Thanks to millions of dollars in support from foundations and companies like Ochsner, Entergy, Boeing and Chevron, the first STEM NOLA Innovation center is underway, and as of July 20, the organization has gone global in its efforts to bring youth into STEM fields. What will this mean for New Orleans? Dr. Mackie explains in this week’s episode of Biz Talks.