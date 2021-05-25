Episode 56: Decade of Development – The Domain Companies’ South Market Neighborhood Debuted 10 Years Ago

In the early 2000s, the four-block section of downtown that would become the South Market neighborhood was mostly empty parking lots and aging office buildings. Today, the area is a $300 million (and counting) blend of housing, retail and dining that has brought updated urban living to the area. On this week’s podcast, we talk to real estate developer Matt Schwartz about how the project came to be, what’s next for the area and what other projects are on the horizon for Domain.

MATTHEW SCHWARTZ

CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Matt Schwartz co-founded The Domain Companies with Chris Papamichael in 2004. Schwartz and Papamichael oversee the company’s development activities and are responsible for the overall management and oversight of company operations. Over the past 15 years, Schwartz has been involved in over $2 billion of development and capitalizations in virtually every sector of the real estate industry. Prior to launching Domain, Schwartz was a Senior Vice President of Related Capital, then the largest multifamily owner and financial services provider in the country. While at Related, Schwartz was responsible for the acquisition and development of multifamily properties throughout the United States.

Schwartz holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University. He actively supports a variety of advisory and non-profit organizations, including serving as a member of the Business School Council at the A.B. Freeman School of Business, the board of Greater New Orleans, Inc., The Ogden Museum of Southern Art, The Arts Council of New Orleans, The Idea Village, Tulane Hillel and as Chairman of the Board of Liberty’s Kitchen, a non-profit social enterprise that provides young people in New Orleans with the workforce and life skills training necessary to become employed and self-sufficient.