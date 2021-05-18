Episode 55: New Online Dating App Has a Retro Twist
Dating apps leave something to be desired, say this week’s guests, New Orleans natives Stephanie Hilton and Bayleigh Frickey, which is why they created The Meetery, a new kind of dating app that replace endless online chatting with 15-minute face-to-face ‘first impression’ dates. Frickey and Hilton share how it all works and why they think their app will be a game changer in the multibillion-dollar online dating industry in this episode of Biz Talks.