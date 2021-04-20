Episode 51: Looking to Make a Change? Heading Back to School Could Be the Answer

Whether you’ve been laid off, are looking to make more money in a more in-demand field, or maybe always wanted to get a business degree but didn’t think you had the time or the money, there are some great new programs available. Dr. Larry Audler and Dr. Barbara Wizer share some great options at University of Holy Cross, including a new Accelerated Business Degree program and lots of options to get into booming health sciences careers.

Dr. Larry Audler is the assistant professor of business at University of Holy Cross. He has been teaching part-time and full time for 35 years, most recently as department chair and full-time faculty. He earned his undergraduate degree from LSUNO, his MBA from Freeman School of Business at Tulane and his doctorate from Grenoble Ecole De Management in France. Audler spent 25 years in corporate life and 14 years consulting in the human resource field. He is a past president emeritus of HRMA and a director of ASTD.

Dr. Barbara Wizer has been a faculty member of University of Holy Cross since 2009. She is chair of the Department of Health Sciences and the director of the Neurodiagnostic Technology Program. Wizer holds a dual appointment to the Departments of Biology and Physical Sciences and Health Sciences.