Episode 50: Commercial Real Estate Market Improving – But Pandemic Effects Still Unclear
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the residential and commercial real estate markets very differently. In New Orleans and elsewhere, home prices climbed as buyers sought more space and listings became scarce. The work-from-home trend, meanwhile, has emptied out office buildings while health restrictions reduced foot traffic in hotels, restaurants and stores. On today’s podcast, Henry Shortess of Urban Properties Real Estate gives his take on regional commercial real estate trends.
Henry Shortess Bio
Henry Shortess joined Urban Properties Real Estate as an agent in the summer of 2019. Prior to Urban, Shortess was an equity research associate for two years with Johnson Rice & Co., a boutique energy-focused investment brokerage firm in New Orleans. Shortess graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, and was also a member of the men’s basketball team as a walk-on before earning a scholarship in his final semester. He holds a master’s degree in energy management from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business. Shortess enjoys exploring all that New Orleans has to offer, including its world-class food and music scene.