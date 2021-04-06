Episode 49: Did You Miss This Year’s NOEW? We’ve Got Your Recap
This year’s New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, held March 22-26, drew thousands of participants from over 34 countries around the globe eager to hear the latest from the region’s burgeoning entrepreneur community. But if you happened to miss it, all the over 87 sessions and 137 speakers are still accessible at NOEW.org thanks to this year’s completely virtual programming. In this week’s episode, Jon Atkinson, CEO of Idea Village, the producer of NOEW, shares the highlights from this year’s event.
More about Jon Atkinson:
Jon Atkinson is an expert in startups, customer development methodologies, and entrepreneurial finance. His past experience combines a diverse knowledge as a professional investor and ‘recovering’ banker with skills gained as a professor, CEO, CFO, business advisor, board member, and strategic consultant to deliver unique business insights in guiding and financing unique business insights in guiding and financing growth-oriented companies. Atkinson was previously the founding director for the Loyola University Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development and a visiting assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship at Loyola University New Orleans. He is also a co-founder and the fund administrator for Lagniappe Angels, LLC. Atkinson holds his MBA in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship from Tulane University. Hisfavorite thing about working at The Idea Village is providing businesses with the resources they need to be successful, as well as the great potential he sees in the entrepreneurs of New Orleans.