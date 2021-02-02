Episode 41: Diversifying Corporate Internships
Diversity is good for the bottom line. In fact, according to a 2015 study by McKinsey Quarterly, ethnically diverse companies are 35% more likely to have a financial performance above the industry mean. So how do we get more diverse companies? One way is to diversify internships, and that’s what native New Orleanian Perry Sholes intends to do with his new nonprofit, Corporate Internship Leadership Institute (CILI). In this week’s podcast, Sholes shares how the program works, and the opportunities it will provide to elevate local companies, underrepresented New Orleanians and the region as a whole.
More About Perry Sholes
Perry Sholes, a tenured human resources professional, founded Corporate Internship Leadership Institute in 2019 to improve the pathways for college students within the New Orleans region to find paying, skill-building internships that lead to middle and high wage employment opportunities post-graduation. He serves as the organization’s executive director and leads the work to form partnerships with businesses throughout the region.