Episode 40: Port NOLA Weathers Multiple Storms
On this week’s podcast, we talk to Brandy Christian, the president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, about how the pandemic and hurricanes have impacted the two public agencies and what’s around the bend.
Brandy D. Christian is the president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and the CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a short line connecting railroad and subsidiary of the Port. The two public agencies have combined revenues of $100 million, nearly 500 employees, and more than $200 million in capital projects. In her Port role, Christian oversees all cargo, cruise, and industrial real estate operations. As the CEO of the Public Belt, she sets strategic direction and oversees all rail holdings. Christian serves on the Green Marine Board of Directors, Railroad-Shipper Transportation Advisory Council, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank Trade and Transportation Advisory Council, Louisiana Board of International Commerce, the World Trade Center of New Orleans Board of Directors, the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors and as the Cruise Committee Chair for the American Association of Port Authorities. Before joining Port NOLA, Christian served 14 years with the Port of San Diego as vice president of strategy and business development.