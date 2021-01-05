Episode 37: The Woman Saving Carnival 2021

In response to the cancellation of traditional Carnival parades for 2021, Algiers Point resident Megan Boudreaux had what she thought was a simple, silly idea back in November to decorate her house like a float for Carnival this year and maybe recruit some neighbors to join in the fun. That idea quickly went viral and now Krewe of House Floats numbers 39 krewes, with thousands of registered participants reaching across the globe and partnerships with the City of New Orleans and WWL. In this candid discussion, Boudreaux talks about the philanthropical side of her new venture, the houses she personally is most excited to see, and how people of all budgets can still get in on the fun.