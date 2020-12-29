Episode 36: Can Airlines Recover After a Turbulent Year?

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted air travel so much that the airline industry is expected to lose more than $80 billion in 2020, according to the International Air Transport Association. Will there be a recovery for the industry in 2021? And how might air travel change forever? To find out, we talk to Chris Schaberg, Loyola University New Orleans professor and the author of a new book about airlines’ COVID-19 response, recovery and future.

Christopher Schaberg is the Dorothy Harrell Brown Distinguished Professor of English at Loyola University New Orleans and the author of six books. His new book is “Grounded: Perpetual Flight . . . and Then the Pandemic.” 

 

 

