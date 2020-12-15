Episode 34: Delgado Offers Affordable Job Training During Pandemic
This week’s podcast features Krystal James, the strategic initiatives coordinator for workforce development at Delgado Community College.
The pandemic has put tens of thousands of New Orleanians out of work – especially in the tourism and hospitality categories – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any jobs out there. In fact, there are plenty of healthcare, construction and technology jobs available right now.
That’s where Delgado comes in: the college is offering affordable – in some cases, free – training that will give people the skills they need to compete for these jobs.
Of note, Delgado has partnered with GNO Inc., Verizon, and Generation USA to offer two free technology training programs that will begin in January.