Episode 25: Meeting The Needs Of New Orleans Families

With a foreclosure crisis projected in Louisiana in the coming months, local homeless shelters may be struggling to meet an increased demand.

On Oct. 5, a new report by Housing Louisiana was released that warned the state is only four months away from a wave of foreclosures. According to the report, 28 percent of homeowners in Louisiana (or nearly 110,000 households — 36,000 of which were in New Orleans) were unable to pay their mortgage in September.

What does this mean for local homeless shelters who are already struggling to accommodate pandemic changes including remote schooling, enhanced cleaning protocols and social distancing after losing the ability to raise funds through events? Melissa Tyler, development director for the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, talks with Biz New Orleans Editor Kim Singletary about the challenges of meeting the needs of New Orleans families in need and shares some surprisingly easy ways you can help.

The first development director for the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, Melissa Tyler has devoted her life to serving the community as a volunteer and development professional in various health, human services and education organizations. She has developed programs which strengthened service delivery and more deeply engaged audiences at some of the city’s most beloved organizations including Touro Infirmary, the University of New Orleans and Magnolia Community Services. In her current role as, Tyler is responsible for building infrastructure, garnering resources and broadening the shelter’s reach to people in need and people who can help meet those needs. As a board member and IDEA chair for the local Association of Fundraising Professionals Chapter, Tyler is helping to ensure that professional development and networking opportunities are afforded to the all the nonprofit professionals that are an integral part of New Orleans’ vibrant and essential philanthropic community.