Episode 21: Gretna Company Launches Dating App for Cat Lovers
In the three years since New Orleanian Leigh D’Angelo and her sister, New Yorker Casey Isaacson, founded Dig, a dating app for dog lovers, the company has found fast success on a national scale. With hundreds of thousands of users now spread across every state, Dig Dates, Inc. just launched its second offering, Tabby, a dating app for cat lovers. In this episode of Biz Talks, D’Angelo chats with Biz New Orleans Editor Kim Singletary about the company’s road to success and why she thinks now is the purrfect time to launch Tabby.
Leigh D’Angelo is the CEO and co-founder of Dig Dates, Inc., the company behind Dig — the dog person’s dating app, and Tabby — the cat person’s dating app. D’Angelo was named one of the top 24 most influential people in the dating industry worldwide in the Global Dating Insights 2020 Powerbook. Before starting Dig with her sister Casey Isaacson, D’Angelo was a TV Reporter for WVUE-TV Fox 8 News New Orleans, taught “Media, Terrorism, and Disasters” as well as “Introduction to Journalism” at Tulane University, and was the regional director for the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana. D’Angelo’s background in TV news reporting, homeland security studies and nonprofit management helped form the way Dig celebrates the passion and commitment of dog lovers and cat lovers through the Dig and Tabby apps, with dog-friendly events nationwide, and by building a dedicated community of single pet-lovers. D’Angelo lives in Gretna with her German Shorthaired Pointer Penny and husband, Adam.