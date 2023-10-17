Episode 171: The Saltwater Wedge – News from S&WB

We know it’s coming, but should we be concerned? What is S&WB doing to protect the city’s water supply now, and in the future from this threat and others? S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban shares the latest details, including how the national attention we’ve been receiving for this issue is going to help protect New Orleans in the future.

Ghassan A. Korban, P.E – Executive Director, Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans

Prior to becoming the executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans in September of 2018, Ghassan Korban served the Department of Public Works for 31 years. During his last eight years, Ghassan served as the commissioner of public works.

In his current role he oversees the provision of clean drinking water, treatment of wastewater, and drainage operations for the city of New Orleans. His primary mission is to overhaul the agency’s antiquated equipment and infrastructure, creating a modern utility capable of meeting the needs of its customers.

Korban is currently a board member of U.S. Water Alliance as well as AMWA. He is also on the Mayor’s Complete Streets Task force in New Orleans.

Korban received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and a master of science degree in construction management from Marquette University, Milwaukee. He is also the proud father of four children and three grandchildren.