Episode 170: LABI’s New Leader

This week’s episode features Will Green, incoming president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. One of the most powerful lobbying organizations in the state, LABI represents more than 2,000 Louisiana businesses. Green comes to the post after filling the top job at the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association.

About

Will Green is the incoming president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the largest business advocacy group in the state. He is the outgoing president of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, where he served for nearly eight years. LADA is the trade association for the roughly 350 new motor vehicle car and heavy truck dealers in Louisiana. Before that, he was the director of civil justice reform and employee relations at LABI. He also spent time in several roles at the Louisiana Workforce Commission. He earned his law degree from the Mississippi College School of Law and his BA in political science from Northwestern State University.