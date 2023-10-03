Episode 169: Childcare and the Upcoming Elections

The pandemic relief program for childcare just expired Sept. 30, which means 3.2 million children around the country are expected to lose access to care in the coming months and 70,000 childcare programs are likely to close. How will this affect Louisiana and what can be done to meet this critical need? Find out in this week’s podcast with Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

Libbie Sonnier, Ph.D., has served as the executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children since 2019. Recognized for her tenacity and deep commitment to children, Sonnier has led teams in system-wide initiatives for the betterment of children, families, caregivers, and practitioners for more than two decades. During her time at the Louisiana Policy Institute, she has helped secure and direct more than $1B for early care and education in Louisiana, including the state’s largest new early learning investments in a decade and a 20-year millage that creates one of the nation’s largest dedicated funds for infant and toddler care in New Orleans. Since 2019, she also doubled the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children’s research and media engagement outputs, tripled its staff, doubled its annual revenues, and secured its first three seven-figure grants. She also helped conceive, launch, and co-chair the Steering Committee of Geaux Far Louisiana, a comprehensive effort that engages parents and early childhood health and education providers in leading the transformation of the state’s early childhood systems to better meet the needs of families. Sonnier is driven to leave our community better with her fundamental belief that a successful Louisiana starts with successful children.