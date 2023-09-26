Episode 168: Revelry Develops Tech Talent Through Apprenticeship Program

This week’s episode features Jennifer Baldwin, chief operations officer at Revelry, a New Orleans-based software development company. She explains how Revelry’s apprenticeship program has trained more than 50% of its permanent, full-time employees, and she talks about why Revelry is committed to growing Louisiana’s technology community — and economy overall.

about

Jennifer Baldwin is COO at Revelry, a New Orleans-based digital innovation company that helps businesses across a variety of verticals succeed and scale with transformative, custom software. She joined Revelry in 2019 as Operations Manager and has since taken on increasingly critical roles, culminating with her promotion to Chief Operating Officer in 2022.

Jennifer is charged with overseeing Revelry’s daily ongoing business operations, including activities related to each of the business’s functional areas. She brings to the team a proven track record of operational success, as well as expertise in team building and leadership.

Prior to joining Revelry, Jennifer was Director of Catering Events for DoubleTree by Hilton; Catering Sales Manager for DoubleTree by Hilton; and Director of Beverage for Hilton Riverside, New Orleans. She holds a business degree from the University of New Orleans and has been recognized with several leadership awards, but is most proud of her reign as Revelry’s “emoji and enthusiasm champion” since 2020.