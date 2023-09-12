Episode 166: Metronome Accelerator Sets Tempo for Music Business Startups

Sean Mulligan, program and events coordinator for the Idea Village, talks about the nonprofit’s new music business accelerator, designed to support entrepreneurs seeking to solve problems or create new opportunities in the music industry.

about

Sean Mulligan is a recent graduate from Loyola University New Orleans’ MBA Program. He has worked in a number of roles across the arts, entertainment and event industry. In his spare time, he manages and performs with his band, Sean Hobbes & The Hi Res, and has produced numerous music videos through that project. Sean is currently the program and events coordinator for The Idea Village and is excited to work in support of the New Orleans entrepreneurial community. He wants to one day get a PhD in a field involving consumer psychology and hopes to teach marketing and management at a university