Episode 165: The Disaster Business

With Louisiana facing more than 600 wildfires just in August, Biz talks with disaster recovery company First Onsite Property Restoration general manager Steven Latham about the business of disasters. What are the biggest threats facing Louisiana businesses near these fires and what can a company like this do to help?

about

The general manager of the Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina branches of First Onsite Property Restoration, Steven Latham started his career in the property restoration industry in 2019 with Rolyn Companies as a regional account manager. He was promoted to operations manager in January 2022 just prior to the Rolyn merger with First Onsite. He was them promoted to his current role in December of 2022.

Latham has two years of experience in leadership of higher education operations and 17 years of healthcare operations experience. He received an MBA from Mercer University and a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation science from Armstrong Atlantic State University. His certifications include: Lean Six Sigma- Yellow Belt, Healthcare Renovation and Maintenance, Multiple IICRC certifications and Incident Command and System Response.