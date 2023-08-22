Episode 163: Can Coastal Restoration Lower Insurance Rates?

Hurricane protection and coastal restoration projects are lowering Louisiana residents’ risks, yet the state continues to see premiums rise. Chip Kline, former chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, says the opposite should be happening. On this week’s episode, he talks about the connection between insurance and the environment. Kline will be one of the featured speakers at the annual Economic & Real Estate Forecast Symposium hosted by the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors on Oct. 5. At the event, experts in real estate, insurance and finance will tackle the theme “Adapting to Unpredictability.”

about

Chip Kline is the vice president of Government Programs and Policy for GIS Engineering, LLC, as of July 5, 2023. In this capacity, Chip serves as a senior advisor across the entire GIS portfolio and plays an integral role in the expansion of GIS’ technical services into new and emerging markets in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast.

Chip brings over 20 years of government experience on the federal, state and local level. Prior to joining GIS Engineering, LLC, Chip served as chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) Board and director of Coastal Activities for the State of Louisiana. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the policy initiatives related to Louisiana’s coastal program while managing the day-to-day operations of the Office of the Governor-Coastal Activities.

Additionally, he was responsible for integrating the functions of all state agencies as they related to coastal protection and has been integral in advancing the objectives of the State’s Coastal Master Plan in Louisiana and Washington, D.C.

He has worked closely alongside Louisiana’s Congressional delegation and the Louisiana Legislature to advance policies supportive of Louisiana’s coast. Chip has successfully negotiated policy initiatives related to permits for hurricane protection and coastal restoration projects. During Chip’s tenure as chairman, CPRA has constructed or initiated construction on the largest coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects in the coastal program’s history.