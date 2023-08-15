Episode 162: Superdome Renovations Designed to Improve Fan Experience

Last week, Caesars Superdome officials unveiled a portion of the major renovations planned for the Caesars Superdome in advance of Super Bowl LIX in 2025. Mike Hoss, media relations manager for the project, talks about how the changes in the Dome will make game day more convenient and entertaining for fans. Since he’s also the Saints radio play-by-play announcer, he shares his thoughts on the upcoming season.

In 1989, Miss Hoss arrived at WWL-TV in New Orleans after honing his skills at television jobs in Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas. He spent the next 12 years in WWL’s sports department learning under Jim Henderson, the legendary former sports director and New Orleans Saints Radio play-by-play man. Hoss anchored weekends and hosted “Fourth Down on Four.”

In 2000, he moved from sports to the news department, where he worked every shift the station had to offer, from mornings to 10 p.m. Twice he was called upon to be the newsroom’s interim news director.

In 2017, after a nearly three-decade tenure, Hoss said goodbye to WWL-TV to pursue other opportunities. Soon after, he began his stint as the radio voice of the New Orleans Saints, handling the play-by-play duties for WWL Radio alongside Deuce McAllister. He is also the spokesperson and manager of media relations for the multi-year renovation taking place at the Caesars Superdome. Because the jobs are seasonal — on paper, anyway — he continues to work both year-round.

In addition, Hoss leads his own storytelling video production company. When time allows, he will produce, shoot, write, narrate and edit stories and videos for digital platforms. He also provides media coaching.

Since he was born on Aug. 29 (the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Ida and others), perhaps Hoss was meant to live in New Orleans. A Virginia native, he played college golf and obtained his telecommunications degree from James Madison University. He has been happily married to his wife, Betty-Ann, for 28 years. They have two daughters, Allison and Katie.