Episode 160: New President Transforming Dillard into a ‘Communiversity’

Dillard University President Dr. Rochelle Ford’s first-year achievements include infrastructure improvements, a fundraising boost and changes designed to support faculty and staff culture. Now she’s overseeing the construction of a $40 million residence hall near campus. It’s part of her plan to transform the iconic HBCU into a “living, learning, serving communiversity.”

about

Dr. Rochelle L. Ford is the eighth president of Dillard University. Since taking the helm in July 2022, she has focused on “activating Dillard’s commitment to cultivating leaders, continuing its legacy of excellence, and establishing Dillard as a ‘communiversity.'” Her focus is on the “DU3: facilities that withstand the forecast, fortifying Dillard’s staff and faculty, and financing the future for Dillard students.” She said she envisions the university being a leader in developing healthy, safe and innovative communities through its “living, learning and serving community.”