Episode 158: Geoffrey Meeker Turned a Little Yellow Truck into Big Success

This week’s guest is Geoffrey Meeker, founder and owner of French Truck Coffee. The business began in 2009 in his laundry room and it has now grown to encompass 10 shops with two more on the way. Over the last decade and a half, Meeker has had to become a coffee expert and a pro at scaling and managing a business through extreme weather events, the pandemic and all the challenges that come with life in New Orleans.

Geoffrey Meeker has 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including time working for the James Beard Foundation and Bon Appetit. His education includes a culinary degree. He founded French Truck Coffee in April 2012. The enterprise has been named to Fortune Magazine’s top 10 fastest-growing inner city businesses in America.