Episode 157: How’s the Quality of Life in Jefferson Parish?

This spring, leaders in Jefferson Parish completed a first-ever quality of life survey for the parish called Jefferson Now. In this week’s podcast, we chat with Jefferson Business Council Chairman Philip Rebowe about what residents feel are the parish’s strong points, and where there’s room for improvement.

about

Philip Rebowe is the director of client services for EAG Gulf Coast LLC, a subsidiary of the CPA firm EisnerAmper. Rebowe currently serves as the chairman of the board of the Jefferson Business Council and the Jefferson Community Foundation. Additionally, he serves as a board member and a past chairman of the board of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the Greater New Orleans Executives Association, along with serving on the board of directors of Greater New Orleans Inc. He also served as the chairman of the board of the American Cancer Society Executive Leadership Council, where he worked to build the Hope Lodge Cancer Center.