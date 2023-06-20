Episode 155: Stephen Waguespack Makes His Case for Governor

In March, longtime business lobbyist Stephen Waguespack announced his plan to step away from leading the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry to enter the race for Louisiana governor. He’s running as a Republican in a crowded field that includes Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville, and State Treasurer John Schroder. Former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is the Democratic candidate. On this week’s episode, Waguespack talks about his plans to build the state’s economy and stop neighboring states from “gobbling up our people, families and businesses.”

about

Raised in Gonzales, Louisiana, Stephen Waguespack worked in various political roles for a decade before serving as former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s executive counsel, deputy chief of staff and chief of staff. He left the governor’s office in 2012 and assumed the role of special counsel for the law firm Jones Walker. A year later, he took the top job at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. He earned a BA in communications from Louisiana State University and his law degree from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.