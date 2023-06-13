Episode 154: Cybersecurity and Small Businesses: Expert Theresa Jones on What You Need to Know

Theresa Jones is the CEO of EVALV IQ, the first woman and minority-owned, full-service cybersecurity firm in Louisiana. Since launching in 2019, the firm has grown both nationally and internationally, with clients including the Port of South Louisiana. This week, Jones shares the latest cybersecurity trends and looks at the explosion of cybercrime since the pandemic and what business owners should be doing.

about

Theresa Jones is CEO of EVALV IQ, which provides incident detection, response and protection along with training, assessments and audits for clients in public and private sectors including multiple ports. Jones serves on the board of directors as vice president of events for the InfraGard Huntsville, Alabama’s partnership with the FBI, and is the newest member appointed to the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission as the maritime co-chair and regularly briefs the governor. She is also a board member on the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Cyber Security Trainer and the Cyber Security Specialty Consultant for the Louisiana Small Business Development Centers.