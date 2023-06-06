Episode 153: Troy Henry Plans to Bring Family Fun to Former Six Flags Site

The site of the former Six Flags, and the future of the location, has been the talk of the community for years. Businessman and real estate developer Troy Henry hopes to convert the former theme park site. In this week’s episode, he shares his plans of a youth sports complex combined with indoor/outdoor waterpark, hotel, retail and more.

about

Troy Henry is the Managing Partner and principal fiduciary of Henry Consulting (HC). He is responsible for all 3 lines of business of HC: management consulting services, business services and equity ventures. Troy has over 30 years of management experience, with concentrations in business development, strategic planning, contract management, technology, aviation, and government. He has expertise in managing multi-million-dollar projects and leading teams that develop business strategies, implement solutions and solve problems.

Henry is Managing Member for several HC owned equity ventures. These venture companies include: 1) Infinity Fuels – a wholesale and commercial fuel supply company, 2) Infinity Petroleum – a retail fuel and store management company, 3) Pneuma Aviation – a private member-driven aviation company, 4) Bayou Phoenix LLC – a real estate redevelopment partnership, and 5) Equity Media LLC – a New Orleans-based media services company. Through Henry’s leadership, HC continues to be one of the fastest growing enterprises in the southern region and one of the largest Black-owned enterprises in the state of Louisiana.

Henry has also served in executive positions with IBM, Enron, United Water, Hewlett Packard, Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) and LORAL Federal Systems. He has bachelor’s degrees in Electrical/Computer Engineering from Stanford University, and master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University.