Episode 150: Using Tech to Support Teachers

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, we talk to Courtney Williams, the CEO of Torsh, a tech company that works with area schools and teachers in multiple ways to help increase teacher satisfaction and retention. How does Torsh work and what has it meant to area schools? Find out on this week’s BizTalks.

Courtney Williams was born in Jamaica, grew up in New York City and now lives in New Orleans. He received his bachelor’s degree in government, with honors, from Oberlin College in 1992 and his law

degree from Columbia Law School in 1995. As a seasoned tech executive, Williams got his start in the tech industry at AOL where he served in several senior roles including VP, business development, AOL Europe, VP, business development, AOL Inc., and legal counsel, AOL Inc. After AOL, he went on to help launch Interactive One LLC, a subsidiary of Radio One, Inc., as its SVP of development and strategy.