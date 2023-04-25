Episode 148: Restaurateur Shares His Best Practices for Workforce Challenges

Having just broken ground on their fourth location in New Orleans and first in Jefferson Parish, Felipe’s Taqueria continues to build upon its success. Co-owner Pike Howard says the family-run business continues to meet the challenges of hiring and retention, in part by using technology. In this week’s episode, he shares some of his top recommendations.

about

Pike Howard is a New Orleans native, although he spent most of his childhood in Baltimore, Maryland, where he attended St. Paul’s School. Howard earned a BA in economics from the University of Virginia, where he also played lacrosse, winning an NCAA D1 National Championship in 2006. In 2012, Pike earned his MBA from Tulane University in New Orleans.

Howard’s work experience includes trading stocks in New York City for Merrill Lynch in addition to acting as a research analyst with a boutique investment bank in New Orleans covering energy stocks.

Howard joined the Felipe’s team in 2016, partnering with his family, with an initial primary focus on the financial side of the business, but has found himself involved in all facets of the business to-date.

His current title is an owner and the director of finance and development for Felipe’s Taqueria, but is primarily charged with overseeing all day-to-day operations of the company.

Howard is also a member of the Business Council of New Orleans.