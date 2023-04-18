Episode 147: Jay Cicero’s Team Prepares to Host 2025 Super Bowl

This week’s guest is Jay Cicero, CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. His team is leading the preparations for New Orleans to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025. It will be the 11th Super Bowl in New Orleans and the eighth in the Superdome.

Jay Cicero began his career in sports in Group Sales and Marketing for the Shreveport Captains AA Baseball Club in 1986. He joined the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation in 1990 as Director of Special Projects and Director of Sales for the 1992 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. In 1993, Cicero was named the first General Manager of the AAA New Orleans Zephyrs Baseball Club. In 1995, he returned to the Sports Foundation as Vice President of Operations and was named President/CEO in June 1997.

As the President/CEO of the Sports Foundation, Jay has served in numerous senior leadership roles, including as the Executive Director of the 2002, 2013 and 2025 New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committees and the 2008, 2014 and 2017 NBA All-Star Game Host Committees, as well as serving on the Executive Committees of four Super Bowls, four Men’s Final Fours, four Women’s Final Fours, Twenty-one New Orleans Bowls, three NBA All-Star Games, two WrestleMania’s and the College Football Championship Game. Cicero recently was honored with the Dave Dixon Award while being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.