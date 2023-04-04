Episode 145: Children’s Museum CEO Begins Her Tenure By Hosting International Event

Tifferney White, the dynamic new leader of the Louisiana Children’s Museum, is still moving into her office and learning her way around town. First up on the to-do list: host nearly a thousand museum professionals later this month for the national Association of Children’s Museum’s conference.

Tifferney White has spent her 25-plus year ca- reer leading or supporting science & technology centers and children’s museums. Today, she is highly regarded due to her unwavering commit- ment to the mission of Discovery Place. She demonstrates exemplary leadership and pos- sesses a deep and technical expertise in opera- tions, education, program and exhibit experi- ences. She consistently exploits opportunities to elevate equity, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of her work. Her adeptness in commu- nity engagement and cultivating community partners is an asset in elevating the presence of Discovery Place and promoting it as a STEM and educational resource for the Charlotte region and its diverse communities.

She joined Discovery Place in late 2017 to fill the new role of Chief Learning Officer. Until July 2020, in this posi- tion, White oversaw the leadership of guest experiences, exhibition design and operations and content develop- ment and implementation of all educational experiences at the four Discovery Place museums: Science, Nature and two Kids locations. Currently, White’s focus is work elevating Equity and Innovation (leveraging diversity, inclusion access and justice) within the board of trustees, leadership and staff focusing on professional and per- sonal development of human capital, interrogating, and changing processes, procedures, and programs to reflect relevancy to the Charlotte region and its diverse and changing demographics. She also oversees the two Chil- dren’s Museum locations.

Prior to moving back to Charlotte, Tifferney lived in Las Vegas where she joined DISCOVERY Children’s Museum (formerly Lied Discovery Children’s Museum) in 2007, as the Director of Programs and Education, promoted to Deputy Director in 2009 and finally served as Interim CEO (2014) before officially being named President and CEO in 2015. While in Las Vegas she earned her Executive MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She also holds a B.S. in Chemistry and a B.A. in Psychology.

White is a member of several community service organizations, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Junior League to name a few. She has demonstrated her commitment to serving her community by her active and hands-on work within various community service organizations in diverse roles from president to committee member.

White enjoys spending time with family and friends and loves to travel, especially to new places. One of her favorite quotes is “service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth” – Muhammad Ali.