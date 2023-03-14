Episode 142: The Bean Queen

On its 105th year in business, Blue Runner Foods has just welcomed a new CEO, Katie Bautsch, the first woman to lead the company in its history. In this week’s episode, Bautsch shares the changes that lay ahead for this local staple as it looks to capture the hearts, and stomachs, of a new generation.

CEO of Blue Runner Foods, Katie Bautsch previously served as the company’s vice president of operations since 2015. The authentic Creole foods manufacturing company has operated in Louisiana since 1918.

Bautsch is a graduate of LSU, where she received her a bachelor’s degree in public relations. Prior to joining Blue Runner, she worked for Cone Communications, a PR firm in Boston, where she worked on accounts including General Mills, Jockey and Barbour. Bautsch started at Blue Runner as digital marketing manager and served as administrative general manager.