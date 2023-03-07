Episode 141: New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Keeps Getting Bigger… Just Like the City’s Startup Scene

Liz Maxwell is director of community and communications at the Idea Village, which produces the annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. On this week’s podcast, she talks about how the event is growing and changing in tandem with the city’s flourishing entrepreneurial community.

Liz Maxwell is a creative producer, facilitator and director with 15 years of experience in nonprofits, arts/media and the impact economy. The New Orleans native’s winding professional path has led her to spend significant time in New York City, Philadelphia, Europe and South Africa. For three years, Maxwell worked with Social Capital Markets to produce content on impact investing via the national SOCAP 365 event series. She curated more than 40 events in nine cities across the U.S. and co-hosted the company’s first podcast, “Money + Meaning.” She is a 2019 New Orleans Women4Climate Fellow and an award-winning theater director. When not at work, you can find her chilling with her lovable pup Hunter, crafting Mardi Gras costumes and paraphernalia, practicing yoga or trying to find the next great dance party.