Episode 140: CEO of Nola Gold Rugby Shares Plans for Growth

about our cohosts

Kimberley Singletary

Managing Editor, Biz New Orleans

Award-winning writer and editor Kim Singletary has worked in publishing for over 20 years, including as the managing editor of Biz New Orleans magazine since its launch in 2014, where she has led Louisiana’s only business magazine to receive multiple national recognitions. She currently lives in Uptown with her husband, two daughters and a collection of needy animals. You can reach Kim at (504) 830-7260 or kimberley@bizneworleans.com.

Rich Collins

Associate News Editor, BizNewOrleans.com

Rich Collins is an Emmy Award-winning writer, musician and actor known for the Disney Channel TV series “Imagination Movers.” He's also a 30-year media veteran who is the former managing editor of Gambit Weekly newspaper and former president of the Press Club of New Orleans. He covers New Orleans business for the Biz New Orleans website when he's not performing on stages around town and worldwide. Contact info: (504) 830-7257 or rich@bizneworleans.com.