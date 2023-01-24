Episode 136: NOLA-based Snack Company Hits Shark Tank Touting Benefits of Little-Known Superfood

Aaron Gailmor is the CEO (Chief Eats Officer) of Brass Roots, a snack food company whose plant-based products use organic Sacha Inchi Seeds, nicknamed “the Incan peanut.” Launched in 2019, the company has quickly grabbed national attention, which amplified last Friday, Jan. 20, with Gailmor’s appearance on the ABC hit TV show Shark Tank.

about

Aaron Gailmor is founder and chief eats officer at Brass Roots, a healthy snacks brand pioneering the Sacha Inchi Seed, which he launched in 2019. He also founded the New Orleans Food & Beverage group (“NOFAB”), is a member of the Food Tank Chief Sustainability Officer group and is on the Arts & Business Council of the LA-ACLU. Prior to being in the consumer products industry, he worked in the investment bank at Citigroup. Aaron lives in New Orleans with his wife, Cassie, and their two kids.