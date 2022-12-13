Episode 130: Linda Thurman and Ed Poole Talk About the ‘Power of Posters’
This week’s podcast features Linda Thurman and Ed Poole of Movie Poster Archives, a nonprofit that operates a brand-new gallery and store at 605 Lapalco Boulevard in Gretna. Their new venture features an exhibition space, research center, gift shop and screening room. They talk about the importance of movie posters and other film accessories and how JEDCO helped make their new retail location a reality.
Linda Thurman is an author, speaker and executive director of Movie Poster Archives, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of film accessories: posters, stills and related papers. Now retired, she was president and co-founder of Emerald Bayou Studios. She is the author of “Hollywood South: Glamour, Gumbo, and Greed” (Pelican Publishing). Her eclectic career includes film, television, theater, music and publishing.
Ed Poole and his wife Sue are consulting archivists and researchers who have published more than 20 books on film history with an emphasis on posters. Their collection of film memorabilia has been exhibited worldwide.