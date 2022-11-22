Episode 127: A Big Year for Son of A Saint with Founder Sonny Lee

A new headquarters, exciting new partnerships, big gifts: 2022 has been an exciting one for the nonprofit Son of a Saint, which helps area boys without father figures. This week, founder Sonny Lee shares some creative ways individuals and businesses can be part of the movement to stop the cycle of violence in our city.

As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Son of a Saint, Bivian “Sonny” Lee III has dedicated his life to transforming the lives of fatherless boys. Since the organization’s inception in early 2011, Sonny has grown Son of a Saint to now serve 200 mentees with an operating budget of more than

$3 million. Prior to founding the organization, Sonny served as chief aide to Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. He also previously served as the Director of Operations for the New Orleans Zephyrs AAA Baseball Team and Director of Programs for the New Orleans Jazz Institute.

Sonny graduated with honors from St. Augustine High School and later earned a degree in Marketing and Management from the University of New Orleans. In 2022, he earned his Executive Master of Nonprofit Administration (EMNA) from the University of Notre Dame. A TEDx speaker on community service, decision-making and the importance of education, Sonny’s nonprofit work has been highlighted on CNN, Al Jazeera America, NPR along with local television stations and newspapers.

His work on behalf of his community and the Son of a Saint organization has garnered him numerous awards, including:

● 2021 Association for Behavioral & Cognitive Therapies “Distinguished Friend to Behavior Therapy Award

● 2020 Urban Heroes Award, The Urban Conservancy

● 2019 “A-List” Honoree, Adore Magazine

● 2018 Homer Hitt Alumnus of the Year, University of New Orleans

● 2017 Southerners of the Year, Southern Living

● 2017 Role Model Award, Young Leadership Council (YLC)

● 2017 Children’s Hero Award, Children’s Bureau of New Orleans

● 2016 New Orleanian of the Year, Gambit Weekly

● 2015 Angel Award, Blue Cross Foundation

● 2015 Ten Outstanding Young Americans, United States Junior Chamber

● 2014 People to Watch, New Orleans Magazine

● 2013 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award

● 2013 Champion of Change Award, Crescent City Chapter of Links, Inc.

● 2013 Millennial Change Maker Award, Spears Consulting

● 2011 40 Under 40, Gambit Weekly