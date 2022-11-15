Episode 126: The Business of Beer with Jacob Landry and Prof. J. Cameron Verhaal

On this week’s episode, Tulane business professor J. Cameron Verhaal and Urban South Brewery owner Jacob Landry talk about what it takes to build an authentic and scalable beer brand, why Louisiana and Mississippi have fewer breweries than other states — and how inflation is “crushing” the industry in 2022.

J. Cameron Verhaal, assistant professor at the Tulane University Freeman School of Business

Professor Verhaal’s research focuses on growth and competitive dynamics of small, entrepreneurial firms. Specifically, he is interested in how organizations in craft-based industries (i.e., organic foods, craft beer, handmade products) manage growth, particularly when it undermines their identity or reputation as authentic, small scale, and traditional producers. His research is forthcoming or has been published in Administrative Science Quarterly, Strategic Management Journal, Organization Science, Journal of Management, Research Policy, Organization Studies, and Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.

Jacob Landry, founder and president of Urban South Brewery

Jacob is a Cajun from southwest Louisiana who developed a passion for craft beer while living in Europe during college. He worked in education, first as a teacher and later in management where he oversaw strategy for Louisiana’s largest school district. Landry holds undergraduate degrees from Louisiana State University and an MBA from Tulane University.