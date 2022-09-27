Episode 120: Natalie Jayroe Talks About Second Harvest’s 40th Anniversary and $15M Renovation
This week’s guest is Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides food access, advocacy, education and disaster response to more than 700 community partners and programs across 23 parishes. The nonprofit is about to unveil a $15 million renovation (read more) of its Elmwood headquarters after navigating the twin challenges of the pandemic and several busy storm seasons.
about
Jayroe became the president and CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank in January 2006 after years of work in the sector. In 2008 she received Mazon’s Irving Cramer Award and was a graduate of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute. She was named a Young Leadership Council Role Model in 2011, and participated in the Leadership Louisiana class of 2012. She serves on the policy engagement and advocacy committee for Feeding America and on the board of directors of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute.