Episode 119: Crime Fighting, Flood Insurance and Hydrogen Power with GNO, Inc.’s Michael Hecht

As the president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. — the 10-parish region’s economic development organization — Michael Hecht is a multitasking master. This week, he catches us up on the latest developments in the organization’s work to make the region safer, more affordable, more prosperous and attractive to business.

about

Michael Hecht has been recognized as “One of the Ten People Who Made a Difference in the South” and “CEO of the Year” in Greater New Orleans.

Prior to GNO, Inc., Hecht led Louisiana’s Hurricane Katrina Small Business Recovery Program, and worked for Mayor Bloomberg running New York City’s post-9/11 small business program.

He holds an MBA from Stanford University and undergraduate degree from Yale University. With family roots in Louisiana back to the 1830s, Hecht lives in New Orleans with his wife and two sons.