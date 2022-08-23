Episode 115: Guy Williams Works to Restore Pontchartrain Beach
This week’s episode features Guy Williams, CEO at Gulf Coast Bank and co-founder the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation, a nonprofit hoping to restore and re-open the storied beach at the lake end of Elysian Fields Avenue. Last month, the Lakefront Management Authority, which oversees the property, unanimously voted to negotiate a lease with the foundation. Next on the to-do list is moving the process forward and securing $20 million to make the dream a reality.