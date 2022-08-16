Episode 114: Expanding VR/AR Outside of the Gaming World with Dan Clifton and Top Right Corner
Companies from BP to Kentucky Fried Chicken are now using virtual reality technology to train their employees as the use of VR and AR continues a rapid expansion outside of the gaming world. This week we talk to Dan Clifton, founder and creative director of Top Right Corner, a company here in New Orleans that specializes in helping businesses take advantage of all the possibilities of immersive and interactive computer-generated imagery.
about
Clifton received a bachelor’s degree in film and television from the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. He has extensive experience producing and marketing VR content and games, and has worked with many large private-sector clients including Orion Pictures (MGM), Fox Television, Blumhouse and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Clifton is a member of the Directors Guild of America and has produced theatrical motion pictures such as Brightburn (2019), The Boy Downstairs (2017), The Belko Experiment (2016) and The Choice (2016). Since 2019, he has run TRC’s industrial and training XR division.